Fairfax County’s Capital Bikeshare program has launched its next generation electric bicycle. Fairfax County, Arlington County, and Washington, D.C. are the first jurisdictions in the country to acquire this next generation model from Lyft, which manufactures and operates bikeshare equipment. Approximately 850 e-bikes will roll out in those jurisdictions through April 2023, of which Fairfax County owns 45. The new model will go into circulation around Merrifield, Reston, and Tysons. The rollout begins March 20.
Keep an eye out for the new e-bikes at the following Fairfax County Capital Bikeshare stations:
• Tysons Metro North
• Dunn Loring Metro
• W&OD Trail/Sunset Hills Road & Isaac Newton Square
• Wiehle-Reston Metro South
• Reston Town Center Metro North
New E-Bike Features:
• No shift transmission, just pedal and go!
• Electric assist up to 20 mph
• Stronger basket
• Retroreflective paint improves visibility
• Larger battery for longer rides and County hills
• More durable seat clamp
Annual members pay $0.10 per minute and $2 to park the bike outside of a station. Nonmembers pay $1 to unlock the bike and $0.15 per minute. Capital Bikeshare for All members can ride the electric bikes for free up to 1 hour and the $2 out of station fee is waived.
In Spring 2023, Fairfax County plans to order 100 e-bikes to support planned expansion around Franconia-Springfield and Tysons. In 2024 and beyond. In 2024, they plan to continue to add more bikes to support further expansion.
