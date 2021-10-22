Venue will provide jobs and stimulate economy as sports tourism destination
The Board of Supervisors voted October 19 to extend the Alpine-X’s access to the landfill site and extended the exclusive negotiation period until December 2023. These measures will keep the project on track.
Fairfax Peak is an ambitious public-private partnership that will lease land at the county-owned landfill to turn it into a magnet for sports tourism and provide much needed jobs and amenities to the South County area. Approval of this project comes at a crucial time as our County is emerging from this pandemic and looking for a return to normalcy.
“I am happy to see the Fairfax Peak project continue to move forward. This is a big deal for Fairfax County to have one of the longest indoor downhill ski slopes in the world and all the incredible benefits for our residents,” said Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity. Herrity serves as the chairman of the County’s Sports Tourism Task Force. “In addition to the amazing facilities, the project will bring new jobs at all levels, new tax revenue, new snow sport opportunities, the potential for high school ski teams, premier national competitions, and new hotel and restaurant amenities for the South County area.”
Upon approval, this project will result in the construction of one of the largest indoor ski facilities in the world. The longest slope will run up to 1,700 feet. The project includes much needed amenities including a hotel and restaurants, as well as a mountain coaster, snow tubing, skiing for all skill-levels, and free educational opportunities.
The fiscal analysis conducted in early 2018 by the County’s Sports Tourism Task force showed economic benefits of supporting over 1,300 jobs and bringing in close to one million dollars in local tax revenue from the ski slope and hotel alone.
“Our partner Alpine-X has a reputation for high quality, environmentally friendly facilities in challenging and environmentally sensitive areas including landfills,” said Herrity. “They will make a great partner in this project.”
