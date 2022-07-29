Following a fatal car crash on Blake Lane in Oakton leaving two teenage girls dead and one injured on June 7, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors hopes to pilot a program to deter excessive speeding in regions of the county most vulnerable to pedestrian casualties.
Usman Shahid, 18, of Fairfax, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of involuntary manslaughter in late June. He appeared in court July 8 and was given a $250,000 unsecured bond.
Identifying school and work zones as the largest areas of concern, the board emphasizes the importance of a multi-faceted solution.
While the Board is working to engineer new speed cameras and Know Your Speed signs in these areas, they also recognize the need for active solutions in the present.
“[We have] what we call the three E’s: engineering, enforcement and education,” said Providence District Supervisor Dalia Palchik. “Engineering [new speed deterrents] is the most effective, but it is also the costliest and takes the longest.”
Due to the lengthy process to begin using these devices, Palchik expressed the dual importance of utilizing law enforcement and educating the public on the dangers of speeding.
As the driver involved in the Blake Lane crash was driving 81 mph in a 35 mph zone, the Board is considering various efforts in attempt to combat reckless driving including an added $200 fine in the zone, as seen in other pedestrian heavy areas throughout the county.
However, an important piece of the board’s efforts is to educate drivers of their actions, rather than simply pushing in a stiffer penalty.
Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn emphasized the importance of education rather than simple enforcement.
“Let’s face it, if you’re speeding and you get a ticket, that’s not very popular. That’s not going to make people happy,” said Alcorn. “So there’s also a good amount of education that has to go along with this and, frankly, adjustments [in] driving practices for areas [where] they’re going to be deployed.”
In order to do so, the Board will begin to implement a comprehensive communications campaign alongside their efforts to improve physical speed deterrents this fall.
According to Alcorn, this effort will involve Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), alongside efforts from the Board.
“One of these things alone does not do everything,” Palchik added. “So, in addition to education, right now we also need to look at the enforcement piece.”
In the pilot, a handful of county schools will utilize these methods and will be helpful in a broader study of effective tactics to deter speed. While many schools in the county will likely utilize speed deterrent methods in the future, the pilot will help to determine which are the most effective.
Additionally, parental involvement will be encouraged as the pilot progresses.
“As a longtime driver in the area, I do want to make sure that this program is truly targeting places where safety is a real, legitimate concern,” Alcorn added. “This is not being set up as a revenue generating activity by Fairfax County.”
Top of mind for the Board is to prevent future tragedies from occurring as a result of a lack of due diligence.
“Just a reminder that we share our roadways with pedestrians and cyclists,” said Palchick. “And soon, on August 22nd, here in Fairfax County we’ll be back at school. Please watch your speed, please be safe, and please be aware of our pedestrians and cyclists.”
(1) comment
Speed Bumps are the only way to slow drivers down. Many roads in Fairfax are speedways for drivers, even neighborhoods are not immune to idiots.
