Merrifield’s Relay Autonomous Shuttle pilot program will come to an end on June 23. The shuttle, the first of its kind publicly deployed in Virginia, began operation on October 22, 2020.
Relay was originally envisioned as a “last-mile” connection between the Dunn Loring Metro Station and Merrifield’s Mosaic District. The project was a collaboration between the shuttle’s owners, Dominion Energy, and Fairfax County, George Mason University, Mosaic’s developers EDENS, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transformation, VDOT, and Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI). Transdev was contracted to manage operations.
“We believe that electric and autonomous vehicles will play a major role in a lower-emissions transportation future,” said Dominion Energy in a statement on their website.
As the project progressed, project managers made changes, such as adding three more stops to the route in the Mosaic district. These stops were District Avenue at Penny Lane, Angelika Film Center, and Archer Hotel. The shuttle’s schedule was also shifted from Monday through Thursday to Tuesday through Friday. Throughout the shuttle’s operation, it was limited to 10 miles per hour.
Project leaders are now evaluating what was learned, such as communication with traffic signals using transit signal priority, to help guide future autonomous vehicles. This technology allowed Relay to safely cross busy intersections such as Route 29 and gave riders a countdown for red lights. Relay was also equipped with cameras, sensors, and GPS to help traverse its route and avoid obstacles.
EasyMile manufactured the autonomous vehicle as their model number EZ10. According to the Fairfax County website, this vehicle has a proven track record of more than 200 deployments and can hold up to 12 passengers.
The shuttle is “the sort of thing we’d see in a “Star Wars” or “Blade Runner” movie, without the vertical liftoff,” said Mark Webb, chief innovation officer at Dominion Energy.
Relay was originally built to hold up to 12 passengers. However, federal mandates for public transport installed as part of the federal COVID-19 response would bring that passenger count down to three, in addition to a safety attendant.
In the past, the program received grants to extend the shuttle’s operation, including a $208,000 state grant in March 2022 supplemented by a local match of $52,000, bringing the total to $260,000. The all-electric shuttle was also free to ride and was ADA-accessible with a wheelchair ramp. However, it did not operate in snow or rain.
Relay was also conceived partially to aid Fairfax County’s efforts to grow and diversify its economy.
“The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is committed to ensuring Virginia is on the forefront of new mobility innovations, including the deployment of autonomous transit,” says the County on its Relay web page. “DRPT is providing demonstration funds to offset the cost of operations and is evaluating how shuttles can provide critical first and last-mile connections to transit.”
Relay will be available to ride for free Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until June 23. An on-board survey is available to provide feedback.
