As new variants of the Coronavirus make their way across the United States, Fairfax County just had its first week where no one died due to the virus.
According to the Fairfax County Department of Health and verified by data from the Virginia Department of Health, as of August 2 the county has gone a full week without someone succumbing to the Coronavirus. This breaks a 16-month streak which began in March 2020 when the first case of coronavirus was identified, the last case of death by the virus occurred July 23.
There were 98 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the county August 2, which none so far have resulted in any death. As of August 3 that number rose to 124 new cases of contracting the virus, the last time the virus reached triple digits in the county was April 23. Numbers of reported cases have dropped relative to this same time last year when 716 recorded cases were reported in August 2020.
The Fairfax County Health District has been one the hardest hit areas in the Commonwealth when it comes to the novel coronavirus. As of August 3, the district had recorded a total case number of 79,735 with 65,855 of those cases confirmed to have contracted the virus while 13,880 have been listed as probable cases. Out of those confirmed cases, a total of 4,186 were hospitalized with a total of 1,152 deaths.
According to Tina Dale, senior communications specialist with the Fairfax County Health Department, a rate of 50 to 100 cases per 100,000 is considered substantial for transmissions of the virus. The estimated population of the county according to the 2012 U.S. Census comes in at more than 1.1 million residents which still puts Fairfax on notice as it also experiences an upswing when it comes to the virus.
However, last week the Center for Disease Control updated their recommendations for Coronavirus protocol in light of reports regarding new strains of the virus such as the Delta and Lambda variants. Both variants were detected in Florida and have since begun to spread throughout the U.S., before then those variants were first detected in India and Peru respectively.
The CDC is now recommending that even those who have been vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission rates of the virus. The CDC has also said that it may be possible to contract and pass along these new variants even if someone has been vaccinated against the virus. The organization is also recommending other key preventative measures such as distancing at six feet, hand washing, and staying at home.
“Despite some breakthrough cases, vaccination remains the most important approach to prevent COVID-19 and particularly to prevent more severe infection,” said Dale.
According to the FCHD, more than 76 percent of people 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Fairfax Health District and nearly 70 percent of people 18 years of age and older are fully vaccinated as of August 2.
The FCHD is continuing to advocate vaccination for those who have yet to receive it as well as mask wearing even for those who have received the vaccine.
