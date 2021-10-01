Personal property taxes due October 5
Many county residents have taken to social media to sound off about the increase in their personal property tax bill, however it wasn’t the tax rate that increased it was the value of the vehicle.
Tax bills have increased for about 12 percent of vehicle owners compared to last year as a result of higher value for some vehicles, according to county tax officials. The average increase is $25 for cars valued at $20,000 or less. “While cars normally go down in value over time, the pandemic has driven the value for cars higher this year,” they said.
Low supply and high demand is what’s driving up car values and a number of factors are propelling demand, according to the Department of Tax Administration. Some of those factors include low interest rates, supply shortages for auto parts, and rental car agencies selling their older cars at a much slower pace.
Fairfax County began getting the word out to residents back in August that they might see an increase in their tax bill via social media and news releases on their website. They say higher tax bills may continue for next year as well.
Reduced vehicle inventories in the face of high demand are continuing this year, according to Fairfax County officials. “Since we use car values as of January 1 of the tax year, assessed values will increase again next year if this trend continues,” they said.
Taxpayers may appeal their car tax assessments if their vehicle has high mileage, body damage or rust. To appeal your assessment visit https://bit.ly/2ZJ919i. Additionally, tax relief is available for qualifying seniors and people with disabilities. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3ATqhq5.
The increase in car tax bills isn’t unique to Fairfax County. Other localities including Loudoun County and the City of Alexandria have also reported higher car tax bills.
Revenue from personal property taxes go to the Fairfax County General fund which supports county operations, schools, public safety, human services and more. For a complete picture of what the General Fund disbursements are, visit https://bit.ly/3kRU8JL.
For those who don’t want to mail in your payment with the envelope provided, residents can pay their bill online. It’s free for those using an e-check. Those using a credit or debit card will incur a third-party service fee. If paying with a check or money order the payment can be placed in a secure red drop box at the Fairfax County Government Center or in a book drop at one of six area libraries. For more information visit https://bit.ly/3m2NGiA.
