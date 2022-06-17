The smell of peaches, flowers and freshly-made bread fills the air as summer begins at Fairfax County’s many farmers markets. People flock to these local markets for savory pastries, ice cream, coffee, pies and most of all, fresh, local produce.
“The fresh vegetables are my favorite part,” said Karen Trimble, who often shops at the Lorton Farmers Market. “I just feel like there’s more care put into growing them and selling them.”
Fairfax County is home to almost 20 local markets. Some are operated by the Fairfax County Park Authority, while others are run independently. One of the most prominent independent organizers is FRESHFARM, a non-profit based in D.C. that runs food education programs, farmers markets, and food distribution programs.
FRESHFARM and four FCPA markets accept Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) as payment. At the FCPA markets, customers can charge their EBT cards at the SNAP Information Table and receive double the amount to purchase extra fruits and vegetables.
Many farms and other vendors go to more than one farmers market a week, often as many as 10, allowing people to get fresh produce no matter what market they shop at.
“Some of them are busier than others,” said Sandy Lombardi of Kuhn Orchards. She goes to four farmers markets a week, including Wakefield and McLean, but the farm does 10 a week in total. “People are very appreciative of getting fresh, local fruit, so we supply the need for that, and I like that.”
June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables month, a fitting choice as summer produce staples, like watermelon, peaches and cucumber, begin to flourish and farmers markets are filled with fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables.
Eating locally-grown produce is not only good for the environment and the economy, but also for people’s health, as non-local produce may lose some of its nutrients during transportation. At FCPA farmers markets, all farms and vendors come from within a 125-mile radius of Fairfax County, with a few exceptions for hard to find products. At FRESHFARM, all food is from a 200-mile radius around the market.
“I like the fresh produce. Everything you get they grew it themselves, so it’s nice to have that,” said Savannah Loebig, who was shopping at the Kingstowne Farmers Market on Friday. “It helps the local farmers, and also small businesses in general. There are a lot of little small businesses here that aren’t farms, but also are benefiting from farmers markets.”
Farmers markets in the county also have a diverse array of vendors selling foods and products, such as dim sum, cupcakes and hot sauce, rather than produce.
My Alfajor, a business that sells empanadas and sweets, just started selling at their first market, Wakefield, and are starting at another next week, after spending the last year working on recipes and their business model.
“It’s an easy way to start, in terms of investment and cost,” said Dan Perez of My Alfajor. His favorite part so far has been “actually meeting customers, and showing our products.”
These markets are a part of many people’s daily routines, and are based in the community. There are volunteer market managers, who work eight hour days to help vendors set up, supervise market safety and help any customers with questions they have.
“You build rapport and a relationship with people, that’s my favorite thing,” said Russel Chang, who works for Tysons Farms. “There’s loyal customers that will follow me around no matter where I went, I’m sure, and find me if I told them I was there.”
Visit bit.ly/3MMoAQd for information on FCPA markets or freshfarm.org for information on FRESHFARM markets.
