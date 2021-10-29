The Arc of Northern Virginia, a local chapter of the national non-profit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted practice police stops with the Fairfax County Police Department October 23, where those with disabilities and their families could rehearse interactions with law enforcement in a low-stakes setting.
The practice stops were held in multiple locations across the county, where officers volunteered to run through encounters like traffic and subject stops with visitors. The initiative is one among many comprehensive resources the Arc offers to individuals and family members of those with disabilities, which are often lacking during interactions with the justice system. The Arc spearheaded other measures as well, such as the distribution of comfort kits that individuals can use to distract themselves or soothe nerves during an interaction with first responders.
Improving service for people with disabilities has been a focus of the police department as well. Since 2016, the county’s Diversion First program – which provides alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenses committed by people with disabilities, substance abuse issues and mental health illnesses – has helped decrease the jail behavioral health population with misdemeanor charges by 28 percent between 2015 and 2020, according to Diversion First’s most recent annual report.
The county is also working to roll out a co-responder program that provides crisis intervention in the field for those suffering from behavioral or mental health disorders. The co-responder team currently in place, which consists of law enforcement officers and staff from the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board, operates Wednesday through Friday, though the county is looking to expand the program to achieve 24/7 coverage.
Rikki Epstein, executive director of the Arc of Northern Virginia, said that a pilot program for the practice stops was first implemented last year. The event was so successful that FCPD, The Arc of Northern Virginia, and the county’s Office of Emergency Management decided to expand the program. Every FCPD district station participated in the event this year, according to FCPD spokesperson 2nd Lt. James Curry.
“People with developmental disabilities tend to have far more negative encounters with police and the justice system, often because of miscommunication and lack of understanding,” Epstein said. She noted that interacting with police officers can be a high-stress situation for many people and that providing those with disabilities a chance to practice a police stop could help de-escalate future encounters.
The event could also serve as a “training tool” for officers “to understand the needs and challenges of people with disabilities when they encounter them. So hopefully it’s a win-win for both,” she added.
The event was funded by a grant from the Mid-Atlantic ADA Center, a program run by the national non-profit TransCen headquartered in Rockville, Md. that specializes in workforce development for youth and young adults with disabilities and provides support for the Americans with Disabilities Act. TransCen Vice President Ann Deschamps, who was present at one of the practice stops, said that the event will have a “ripple effect.” Most initiatives that make an impact start at the local level, Deschamps reasoned, and families will share their experience in the community because “these officers made it meaningful for them.”
Esther Baldivia and her son, Nick, who is an affected member of the community, attended the practice stops. She said that it had been a struggle to obtain a proper stamp identification issued by the DMV that signifies certain conditions and that some officers did not seem knowledgeable about what the code on the license meant. “We learned a lot more work needs to be done,” Baldivia said, adding that she hopes officers receive training at the academy that prepares them for multiple real-world scenarios that involve stopping people with a disability.
Curry said that FCPD officers receive “several hours of Crisis Intervention Training” as well as instruction geared toward de-escalating encounters at the county’s Criminal Justice Academy, which trains law enforcement for FCPD, the Sheriff’s Office, the towns of Herndon and Vienna, and the Fairfax County Fire Marshal’s Office.
“De-escalation is one of the founding principles in FCPD’s policing model and a technique our officers deploy to handle all calls for service,” Curry added, writing that the department works to “evaluate all the calls we respond to and divert those who are in the need of mental health services.”
Events like the practice stops “can help police officers better understand individuals they may encounter,” Epstein said, preparing them for upcoming situations where they will be less likely to “jump to conclusions” about individuals who may have conditions like autism or an auditory processing disorder. She added that she hopes people with disabilities “have more tools in their toolbox” following the practice stops and that proper resources for individuals and police officers can “shift the whole situation from going awry to being a good encounter where people are more understanding.”
