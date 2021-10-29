McAuliffe on the trail with big names, while Youngkin connects with voters during multi-stop bus tour
As the last days of the gubernatorial campaign wind down, the candidates are making their final appeal to those who have not yet voted. And, the men who want to be your next governor have two very different styles of doing it.
Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin has been criss-crossing the Old Dominion on a 10-day bus tour, speaking to Virginians about the gas tax, grocery tax, education, safer communities and other proposals in his Day One Game Plan. Youngkin is hitting the final stops of his tour which stopped at 42 localities in 38 counties across the state.
“Millions of Virginians have joined me on this campaign to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family, and I am so excited to close out the last days of the campaign by bringing my vision of safer communities, better schools, renewed job growth, and lower cost of living to every corner of the state with the Win with Glenn Bus Tour,” said Youngkin. “What started as a campaign turned into a movement, and that means more fired up crowds for the Win with Glenn Bus Tour across the Commonwealth.”
Meanwhile, his opponent and former governor Terry McAuliffe, stood with fellow career politicians such as Stacey Abrams, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, as he collected Pinocchios from the Washington Post on everything from false COVID claims, trying to link his opponent to a predatory dentist, to his assertion tying the state’s budget deficit he inherited when in the governor’s mansion to the GOP. Pinocchios are the metric the Post uses to rate the accuracy of statements made by public officials and other prominent leaders. Earlier this summer he earned them for what WaPo described as a “misleading” attack ad when they edited Youngkin’s comments during a panel discussion for an ad to make it appear he was a “big fan” of McAuliffe’s leadership.
Additionally, the Post gave McAuliffe two Pinocchios when he said that women’s lives would be “in jeopardy” and doctors would be “put in jail” because Youngkin would sign a law just like the one in Texas, despite Youngkin’s statement that he would not at all sign such a law. “I’ve said this whole campaign, I am in favor of life,” said Youngkin. “But the Texas bill is not viable and confusing.”
When fact-checking some of the statements made by Youngkin, Politifact rates his claim that Virginia has the lowest standards in math and reading as only half true, and they gave him a Pants on Fire for stating that McAuliffe called in President Joe Biden to put the DOJ on Virginia parents. Federal research does shoe Virginia has the lowest baselines for student proficiency on standardized tests for fourth-grade math and eighth-grade reading. The comparison does not show how well students are learning but measures the rigor of the standards. Virginia’s fourth graders rank near the top and its either graders rank high in math and at the national average in reading, according to the Politifact website, a distinction not made by Youngkin. Also, after Youngkin’s claim, the National School Board Association recently backtracked on their letter for security help from the DOJ.
In the weeks since the last debate, McAuliffe has repeatedly been called out for his smears against parents who want to have a say in their child’s education. In fact, he put out an ad to do damage control regarding his words during the debate in which he said, “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Just this week Black Virginians and parents rejected his campaign’s cries of racism and false claims about banning books. McAuliffe had responded to criticism for him vetoing bipartisan bills during his tenure as governor in 2016, by calling Youngkin’s flag of an explicit book a “racist dog whistle” and “right-wing culture war.” The book, Beloved by Toni Morrison, resulted in bipartisan legislation which was vetoed by McAuliffe. It had been assigned to junior and seniors in some advanced placement high school literature classes.
“To me, this is just another opportunity [for McAuliffe] to frame this as a racial issue when it is in fact not. It’s an opportunity for people to try to frame it as someone who’s interested in banning books. It is not,” said Kay Cole James, former Fairfax County School Board member and Virginia State Board of Education member. “To me it just shows desperation at this point in the campaign. And, I think that the African American community is just far too sophisticated to paint this as a racial issue. All this [legislation] did was simply give parents the opportunity to know when their children are engaged in books that some may deem controversial, and have the opportunity either for another opportunity for learning or to even engage in discussion with them.”
James went on to say that she thought the McAuliffe campaign had mischaracterized bills he vetoed. She said neither bill would have allowed parents to veto books or take them off the shelf. “I find it interesting that those bills were bipartisan and they were supported by members of the African American community. These were bipartisan bills that should have given parents rights and Terry McAuliffe vetoed them,” she said.
Former Virginia governor Douglas Wilder also recently blasted McAuliffe for failing Black Virginians and parents. In an interview with News7, Wilder said that both McAuliffe and current Governor Ralph Northam have not funded Historical Black Colleges (HBCUs) and Universities when given the chance.
“Terry McAuliffe has had an opportunity to do it. He hasn’t done it as it relates to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Ralph Northam has the opportunity now to do it,” said Wilder. “We need funding for Historical Black Colleges and Universities and Glenn Youngkin has indicated he will support that.” Northam did indicate that he included money for HBCUs in his 2020 budget. McAuliffe and his campaign did not respond to questions from News7.
“This is no longer Republicans vs. Democrats. We’ve got to stop with the partisan divisiveness and come together around those things we know are right for Virginia’s future,” Youngkin told supporters who turned out in Great Falls at the first stop of his bus tour October 23. He called teachers, police officers, sheriffs, public servants and children the quiet heroes. “It is the quiet heroes that we’re going to work for.”
Current polls show the race is neck and neck between McAuliffe and Youngkin. According to Politico, McAuliffe is expected to dominate Northern Virginia and Youngkin will do well in the southern and southwestern parts of the state, but it all depends on turnout. Public polling shows the candidates tied in the Richmond market. Early voting is open through October 30. And election-day voting is November 2.
