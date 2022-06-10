On June 1, 1967, six Fort Belvoir soldiers were tragically electrocuted after attempting to mount a flag pole for the local Little League team at Howery Field Park in North Springfield.
While the soldiers attempted to maneuver the pole into position, it fell onto a 7,200-volt power line, leaving the families of these men, all younger than 21, with a tragic loss.
Those lost include Pvt. Anthony B. Evans, Pvt. Paul D. Briggs, Pvt. Charles P. Oliver, Pfc. Marvin D. Harrison, Spec. Kenneth G. Steiner, and Pvt. Charles M. Whaley.
At the time of the accident, local resident Richard Elliot was a young boy who played for the Springfield Little League team and recalls hearing a loud noise while practicing at an elementary school nearby.
“When the accident happened, we were at North Springfield Elementary School and we heard a big boom,” Elliot recalled. “I knew all the soldiers who were building this over here.”
In the days following the incident, a shockwave rippled through the community and, on November 7 of that year, Elliot’s father hosted a memorial featuring a flag-raising ceremony utilizing the very flag pole the soldiers aimed to mount.
In late 2019, Elliot felt that, while the local government was tasked to care for the memorial, it deserved a proper revival and an updated ceremony to commemorate and further memorialize the lives lost on that day.
So in March 2020, Elliot began working with the county to establish the non-profit organization, Friends of Soldiers Memorial Fields at Howery Park. And, while the process of getting the county to approve his efforts was a struggle, his push to revive the memorial and the park were eventually approved.
“There was so much bureaucratic tape and legal stuff. I went to so many meetings, but we finally got it approved,” said Elliot.
Situated just below the site’s flag pole on a circular bronze plaque, the park’s physical memorial names the soldiers who passed and recognizes their efforts.
And on June 1, 55 years after the incident, Richard Elliot hosted a memorial featuring various speakers and family members of the soldiers. With presentations from Braddock District Supervisor James Walkinshaw, as well as a reading of the soldiers’ names and a wreath-laying presentation from Boy Scout Troops 873 and 1525, the memorial worked to maintain the memory of those who lost their lives.
Alongside the revived memorial, organizers from the non-profit also aim to restore the park’s fencing, as well as the park in general.
When organizing the event, Elliot was most enthusiastic about his time spent with the families of those lost. Due to the time that has passed since 1967, Elliot expressed that he and the families share a strong connection when talking about the tragedy as few members of the public were around to see it.
Due to this, Elliot emphasized the importance of this year’s event as he aimed to not only comfort the soldiers’ families but also commemorate their legacy for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.