Ashleigh Landers Sutton, a Fairfax supervising lawyer working under Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano, was captured refusing to leave Olde Town Sports Pub in Manassas around 2 a.m. on June 11. An employee of the pub called 911.
“I’ve got a lady that’s refusing to leave. And she’s actually a Commonwealth’s Attorney,” said the caller. “So, we are treading lightly on how we are going to handle this...”
Police arrived to find a visibly drunk Sutton arguing with officers and bar employees while leaning against her car. One officer said Sutton’s altered state was immediately apparent.
“She’s hammered,” said the officer. “Very obviously drunk. Refusing to get into the car. She’s just being nasty.”
Throughout the released body cam footage, police attempt to convince Sutton to leave peacefully.
“Ms. Sutton, we just want everyone to go home safely. Can you do me a solid and just get in the car and go home? That would be great,” said one officer. “This business doesn’t want you to be here, and you are intoxicated in public. They don’t want a trespass, ma'am. They just want you to go home safely.”
When Sutton asked the officer what would happen if she remained on the property, the officer explained that he would call his supervisor and eventually arrest her. Sutton initially maintained that her actions were lawful.
“So, explain to me what is the criminal offense of me standing here super drunk?” Sutton asked nearby officers before admitting it was a misdemeanor and getting into a car.
Sutton’s behavior throughout the footage sparked local outrage, with many viewing her actions as a direct misuse of power.
"It is deeply concerning that a public servant in charge of enforcing the law equally would attempt to use her position of power to influence the public and police response to her irresponsible and untoward behavior,” said Sean Kennedy, president of Virginians for Safe Communities, a local organization.
The person who eventually drove Sutton away was reportedly another lawyer, whom Sutton described as a “subordinate.” This was not the first time Sutton has behaved this way around a fellow employee, according to an earlier report.
Earlier this year, a lawyer working for Sutton’s needed her help with a case, texting her, “Are you here?” In return, Sutton sent a picture of a wine glass, according to a tweet from Nick Minock, a reporter for WJLA, a local ABC affiliate.
“When they received the wine glass response from the Descano deputy, it appears the Fairfax attorney was in court trying a case on a man who was accused of having intercourse with a child, sodomy and aggravated sexual battery,” wrote Minock.
These incidents were also not the only time someone from Descano’s office misused their authority. In 2021, Descano himself argued that he should be exempt from security screenings when entering the local Fairfax County courthouse. When denied this, he said, “That’s bullsh--!,Do you know who I am? I’m the top law enforcement officer in Fairfax County.”
Sutton was not available for comment, and Descano’s office told ABC 7 that it did not comment on personnel matters.
