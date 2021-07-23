Dear Editor,
I am troubled by teaching of Critical Race Theory, a divisive ideology that harms young people and destroys community. Clearly, instructing one group of kids to resent another based on immutable characteristics, and others to shame and hate themselves, cannot possibly be good. CRT sows division and begets racism, insidious and destructive always.
Of course, ALL Americans should understand history, warts and all. Past errors and atrocities should be taught so we LEARN from our past, acknowledge misdeeds and do better. Under the guise of “history,” however, CRT is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
CRT adopts a “sins of your father” view. Children shouldn’t bear the blame of forefathers nor be taught to consider color of skin or other such “identity” of classmates as defining characteristics. What happened to our national aspiration of colorblindness? When did concentration of melanin replace content of character?
CRT engenders victim mentality by placing blame on something or someone rather than self-determination based on an individual’s hard work, initiative and attitude. How can discounting such keys to success inspire children to thrive?
CRT implies “reverse discrimination” to cure past ills. As Chief Justice Roberts noted, “The only way to stop discrimination on the basis of race, is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” We must quash racism in all forms and all directions, NOT nurture it in classrooms.
We know what is learned as a child generally sticks, and children today are leaders tomorrow. Why again are we teaching kids to be racists?
James Amico
Chantilly, VA
