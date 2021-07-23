Dear Editor,
Politics in America today have become so partisan that no real work gets done. The days where both parties worked across the aisle and made compromises to achieve what is best for the country are virtually gone.
This is especially true when it comes to Presidential elections. Because of how we elect the president of this country the candidates only focus on a few hot-button issues that motivate voters in certain “swing states” and not on the bigger issues that affect the nation as a whole. These “swing states” get all the attention and are key in forming each candidate’s policy proposals.
Wouldn’t the country be better off if instead of a few states deciding the fate of the country the candidates took all Americans into account? Think about it. When is the last time a presidential candidate made a concerted effort to win Virginian votes? We as a state are ignored. This is not how democracy should work.
By switching to a National Popular Vote candidates for the president in both parties would have to fight to win the votes of all Americans and focus on what the majority of Americans want and not just those who live in “swing states.”
This is why I urge Virginians across the Commonwealth to speak up in support of changing how the president is elected and the officials who represent us from both parties in the Virginia Assembly to support the National Popular Vote Bill and take the first step towards bringing cooperation back to Washington.
William Skirbunt-Kozabo
Chester, VA
