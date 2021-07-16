With warm weather, longer days, and more free time, it’s easy to find ways to stay fit in summer without a gym. And while you may squeeze in a solo workout here and there, making fitness a social activity can keep participants motivated and accountable.
Summertime can be a perfect time to establish new fitness routines with friends or family members. If you’re new to finding workout buddies, here are four ways to get started.
1. Create your own fun run: In-person races may still be few and far between this summer, however, it’s still possible to enjoy the love of running. Map out a nature trail to hit once a week, sign up for virtual fun runs, or set up a series of running relay events in the neighborhood.
2. Learn a new sport: From tennis to beach volleyball and from soccer to golf, there are various ways to experience healthy activities as a group while adhering to social distancing guidelines. This can also be a great time to offer younger children the opportunity to try something new!
3. Participate in an online class: Whether you enjoy Zumba classes or strength training programs, the online options to exercise are abundant these days. If you have several workout friends, set up a shared calendar and let everyone pick a class.
4. Lead by example: The next time you go for a run in the park or hit the court for a quick pick-up game, bring the kids. By highlighting the value of exercise and modeling proper form, you can help them gain the skills they need to be active for life. (Plus, the enthusiasm you have for your favorite hobby can be contagious!)
Exercise shouldn’t be a chore. With a great attitude, and a sense of adventure, getting fit this summer can be fun for all involved!
