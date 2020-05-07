Touch in the times of Corona

A mother holds her child and share some closeness in a time when touch and closeness is a fear in our individual and collective mind. The heart finds ways to connect even when distance is a reality we must maintain and endure.
Submitted by Juan Pacheco from Live Beautiful and Powerful Photography
Herndon, VA
May 8, 2020 Winner
