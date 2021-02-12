Black History Month presents a time for us to reflect and celebrate the contributions of African Americans. Last year, the Black Lives movement helped elevate conversations of racism and equity. The question remains, how far have we come as individuals, communities, and organizations in making strides to address inclusion and equity?
As we move forward in redefining our world, we know that African Americans are among many ethnicities that play a significant role in developing and shaping our local and national culture.
There is still much to do in acknowledging, learning, and creating a world free of bias and inequity. As our community recovers from the mental, physical and financial crisis caused by the coronavirus, it presents us an opportunity to build back better.
The role of the arts is to reflect our society, challenge social inequities, stretch our perspectives, create shared experiences, and encourage us to seek better solutions. To build back better, we need the arts.
We don’t know the challenges the future will bring, but we have learned not to be surprised. Decide today to make art part of your 2021 experience. This month learn more about Black History through the arts and explore the arts in Fairfax. We can all be a part of building back together.
Celebrate Black History Month
FCPL Teen Art Contest
The Fairfax County Public Library invites teens (13–18) to enter their best drawing or painting in the 2021 Black History Month teen art contest. The official entry form must be received no later than 11:59pm on February 26, 2021. Visit events to learn more about the contest and other activities in celebration of Black History month at fairfaxcounty.gov/library.
Visit the Gum Springs Museum
Gum Springs was founded by patriarchal Freeman West Ford who founded the community to assist blacks in prevailing. Gum Springs is the oldest African American community in Fairfax County and was found in the early 1800s. Visit gumspringsmuseum.blogspot.com to learn more history or how to visit the museum.
Greatest African American Air and Space Explorers
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is offering online access to stories of great African American air and space explorers, including tributes to the Tuskegee Airman and the online exhibit Black Wings. Visit airandspace.si.edu to learn more.
Events in the Community
SPELLBOUND
Immerse yourself in a reality-bending virtual performance of magic and mindreading of Lars Klores in SPELLBOUND from The City of Fairfax Theatre Company through February 14. Visit fairfaxcitytheatre.org to buy your ticket.
Passport to the World of Music
Explore music of the world through Creative Cauldron’s 10th annual “Passport to the World” concert series. Curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammy Award-winning jazz samb group Veronneau and Matt Connor, the series presents a diverse offering of jazz, blues, fusion, bluegrass, folk and much more. Visit creativecauldron.org for dates and tickets.
Recovery, Innovation and Access Workshops
ArtsFairfax continues the community conversation building on inclusion, diversity, equity, and access into the arts sector recovery by presenting a series of free workshops lead by experts in the field. The first workshop on March 11, 2021 at noon features Fairfax County Chief Equity Officer Karla Bruce. The workshop is open to the public, but registration is required. Visit artsfairfax.org for additional information and to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.