In many musicals today, actors tend to be triple threats, meaning they need to be great at singing, acting and dancing. For the Tony-winning musical “Bandstand,” many in the cast need to be quadruple threats, as performers are also required to play a musical instrument on stage during the course of the show.
Thankfully, Rob Clove had taken saxophone lessons for most of his life, so when a casting notice went out for the national tour of “Bandstand,” the New York-based actor was a perfect fit to play the role of former Navy officer Jimmy Campbell, who plays sax in an all-ex-military band circa 1945.
“The audition was a bit of a process, and altogether I had five auditions, one specifically playing the saxophone, then singing and going through acting scenes,” Clove said. “This is my first time acting and playing the sax, so it’s really a cool thing because I am getting to perform every talent that I have.”
Although he didn’t know anything about the plot until auditioning, he thinks it’s a great story and one that people will get a lot out of.
With scintillating music by Richard Oberacker, a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Oberacker, plus plenty of high-octane dancing, “Bandstand” follows a group of American soldiers who come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, but also some demons from the war.
When news breaks of a contest to find the nation’s next big musical stars, Private First Class Donny Novitski gathers a group of musical veterans who find the purpose they have been searching for since returning home.
“Bandstand” will play the National Theatre from March 3 to March 8, starring Zack Zaromatidis as Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan.
This is Clove’s first national tour, and he’s enjoying traveling with the cast and seeing new parts of the country.
“We’re getting to meet many veterans across the country, and that’s been a great experience,” he said. “We always recognize them before the show, before we start, and dedicate each show to a veteran. That’s been a cool experience to honor those who serve our country.”
Clove did a lot of research into how Black soldiers were treated back in that time, both in the Navy and upon coming home.
“It wasn’t until 1945 that a Black soldier had become an officer in the Navy, so that was interesting to learn what it took to get to that level at that time,” he said. “And me also being a musician, I understand how music can be a therapy for people, so part of my research was learning the costs of war from a Black perspective, but also the importance of music. It gave me a lot to work with for the show.”
“Bandstand” won the Tony Award in 2017 for Best Choreography thanks to the work of Director and Choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and the swing-tastic movements bring a lot of fun to the musical.
Clove admitted he’s not in the same league as some of the talented dancers in the cast who are moving on stage almost non-stop, but he still has to do some steps in the show — as every cast member does.
“Thankfully, for my character, my dancing is very minimal, as it’s a little intense,” he said. “The choreography has been re-staged for our production by Marc Heitzman and dance plays such an important part of this show.”
What he likes most about “Bandstand,” though, is that it speaks on real issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), emotional trauma and other things that weren’t dealt with in 1945 the way they are dealt with today.
“It gives a voice to the soldiers who don’t really know how to speak about their experience and I think an audience really understands this and it affects them in a dramatic way,” Clove said. “You see people crying, and we’ve had people come up to us afterwards and tell us how moved they were. If you’re looking for a show that really resonates with America, this is pretty much it.”
