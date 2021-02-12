It’s no secret that being the pandemic can have an impact on our relationships. Whether you are quarantined together with your significant other, or you’re dealing with a long distance situation, there are a number of things that couples can do this Valentine’s Day to celebrate the holiday and strengthen their connection.
There are several different actions you and your partner can take to sustain your relationship. There are several apps which can help, including Relationship Hero. Relationship Hero was created in 2017 with the mission of and aimed to “help people overcome their relationship challenges successfully.” The app pairs couples with relationship coaches that can provide “actionable advice, personalized to your situation”. If you and your partner have been experiencing increased stress throughout the last year that’s manifested in relationship problems, this app may help.
If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that can help improve your understanding of one another, “Our Q&A a Day: a Three Year Journal for 2 People” can help create habits aimed towards partnership. If you’re looking for a free but similar alternative, check out the free downloadable Valentine’s Day package from The Deep, which offers 28 questions that can help you understand one another better.
Another way to strengthen your relationship could be an at-home date night. Valentine’s Day is over the weekend this year, which means you can spend extra time planning and creating something fun to do together. Some ideas include an at home spa night, complete with DIY spa treatments, a paint and wine night, or a Virtual Museum tour at one of the many museums offering online exhibits during covid.
If you and your partner have been in a long distance relationship, either due to distance or due to covid precautions, Valentine’s Day can be a great opportunity for a virtual date night. Some fun ideas could be surprising your significant other by ordering them delivery or taking online quizzes together (use this opportunity to learn their Love Language or Meyers Briggs Type, or do a silly Buzzfeed one). If you shipped presents to one another, it can be fun to open them while video chatting!
Ultimately, the most important relationship you have is with yourself. You can take the holiday as an opportunity to show yourself a little love by doing any of these at home date ideas with a pal or by yourself! You deserve it, after all, you’re living through crazy times!
