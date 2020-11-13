Nhan Lam is the son of immigrant parents from Vietnam. Growing up in Buffalo New York, Nhan Lam thought the key to success was to be smart. So, he went to school, got good grades, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Nhan ended up working for NASA. Moving to the DC Area. Nhan was living the American Dream: Being smart was great but it did not help him achieve his financial goals. In order to achieve his dreams, Nhan started several businesses and got into real estate investing. This venture took off, and now Nhan is able to give back by teaching others how to invest in real estate and become more confident in pursuing their goals at Nhan Lam Academy.
Nhan Lam lives with his family in Prince William County
