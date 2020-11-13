Family

Nhan Lam is the son of immigrant parents from Vietnam. Growing up in Buffalo New York, Nhan Lam thought the key to success was to be smart. So, he went to school, got good grades, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Nhan ended up working for NASA. Moving to the DC Area. Nhan was living the American Dream: Being smart was great but it did not help him achieve his financial goals. In order to achieve his dreams, Nhan started several businesses and got into real estate investing. This venture took off, and now Nhan is able to give back by teaching others how to invest in real estate and become more confident in pursuing their goals at Nhan Lam Academy.

Nhan Lam lives with his family in Prince William County

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.