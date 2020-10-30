The members of the Herndon Woman’s Club will host a virtual fashion show on November 12 at 1 p.m. to support various community organizations.
The fashion show is an annual tradition for the club and has been taking place for sixty-two years. It is typically hosted at a hotel and consists of a luncheon as well as door prizes, raffle items, and a silent auction. This year, due to covid restrictions, the HWC was not able to host an in-person event.
“We are very grateful to all of our members who have stepped up and are attempting to make this work virtually,” said Susan Embt, the club’s 2nd Vice President.
There are several raffles, the prizes for which come from donations from local businesses.
“All attendees will be entered in a drawing for door prizes which have been generously donated by many local businesses. The fashion show also features a variety of exciting raffle items including a $200 gift certificate for the iconic L’Auberge Chez Francois restaurant.”
Members will also be selling White House ornaments to benefit the various organizations they serve. These can be purchased at the event or on their website for $22.
The show will be broadcast via Zoom. It was filmed at Details, an award-winning boutique in historic Occoquan.
“Obviously, doing it in person was not an option this year. But, we’ve found that there are benefits to doing it virtually. People who live outside of Northern Virginia, who have not been able to attend in years past can take part now.”
Among other charitable organizations, ticket and raffle sales will benefit LINK, a Herndon food bank that provides emergency relief to Herndon, Ashburn, and Springfield families.
The organization has been in existence since 1939. It is made up of female members of the Herndon area who are interested in supporting various causes in the community. It is a branch of the Greater Federation of Woman’s Clubs, “a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.”
Their community service programs span different areas like arts and culture, civic engagement and outreach, education and libraries, environment, as well as health and wellness.
“I always explain our organization to people by saying that we raise money to give money,” said member Joanne Emswiler.
To purchase your twenty-five dollar ticket, go to www.herndonwomansclub.org/fashion-show.
