Giving Tuesday, which annually follows Thanksgiving, is a national day of giving aimed at supporting nonprofits as we move into the holiday season. Due to the pandemic and subsequent financial struggles, these nonprofits are stretched thinner than ever. The following list is a guide to five charities of the Fairfax County community that you can choose to support this giving Tuesday.
Britepaths an organization aimed at stabilizing low-income working families. This year’s Giving Tuesday, they ask community members to purchase gift cards that will then be mailed to the families which will allow parents to purchase gifts and foods. Executive Director Lisa Whetzel said in a press release “The holidays will be so different for all of us this year, and especially challenging for families who are struggling from lost income, illness and other effects of the pandemic. It is a heartwarming feeling to know your act of kindness can make such a big difference for our neighbors at a profoundly difficult time. We hope community members will be inspired to make the season brighter for hard-working families who may otherwise go without holiday meals and presents for their children.” Your donation can be made on their website at: https://britepaths.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=6
Camp Kesem at George Mason University is a chapter of a nationwide nonprofit which supports children through and beyond the diagnosis of a parent’s cancer. According to chapter directors Anna Siegle and Riley Conklin, “Camp Kesem will be hosting a full day’s worth of events that the public can participate in. The organization’s day will start with a virtual yoga class at 8 a.m. which you can join using a link on their Facebook page for a suggested $10 donation. Throughout the day, you will receive a virtual code for donating which you can then bring to any Krispy Kreme location to qualify for a free dozen donuts. In the evening, they will host a virtual “Bob Ross Paint n’ (mock) Sip”, during which they will play an instructional painting video and follow along. All are welcome to participate. For more information, visit the Facebook or Instagram page of the organization or email georgemason@campkesem.org.
Assistance League of Northern Virginia, is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that feeds, clothes and educates children in need in our community. Support them this Giving Tuesday by purchasing a White House ornament or a handcrafted wreath, to benefit their Weekend Food for Kids program. This program brings nutritious food on weekends to the 1 in 5 children in Northern Virginia who access free or reduced lunch. For more information, visit them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/AssistanceLeagueNorthernVirginia
Western Fairfax Christian Ministries (WFCM) is the anchor organization in western Fairfax County providing food and financial assistance to households in need. On Giving Tuesday, contribute to their year-end giving campaign by donating online at wfcmva.org, texting to give at 56651 and enter “WFCM”, or mailing a check donation to WFCM PO Box 220802 Chantilly, VA 20153. Food donations can be delivered to 4511 Daly Drive Suite J Chantilly, VA 20151 Monday - Friday at 8-10 am.
FACETS. December 1st isn’t just Giving Tuesday for FACETS—it is also the first day of their annual Hypothermia Prevention initiative during which people experiencing homelessness or a lack of shelter can receive resources. Support this mission and many others by going to: http://facetscares.org/
