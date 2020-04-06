Michelle Yang is a third-grade teacher at Centreville Elementary School. She shared the fun, positive adventure she went on to safely visit her students while social distancing:
"What better way to start my Spring Break than to go on a little road trip?? It was so heartwarming to see almost all of my students, after not seeing them in person for several weeks. Teacher or not, I hope this brightens up your day, even just a little bit!"
