The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every aspect of our lives, especially our jobs. Now that many recent college graduates and people who have lost their jobs are back on the market, a professional offers his advice on how to better connect with companies online.
AJ Faraj is co-founder and CEO of WadiTek, a local staffing firm that acts as an in-house recruiter to its clients. Faraj comes from a business strategy and technology startup background, whereas Ali Quadri, the other co-founder and COO, comes from staffing.
“Our firm focuses mainly on the candidate experience and client journey. That’s one of our differentiation points in the marketplace,” says Faraj. “We focus heavily on the experience as well as the investment in technology.”
WadiTek offers staffing and consulting services by providing clients with full time placements for their projects, as well as providing service-related work, such as bringing their team to work on a new platform or help a client manage their programs.
As a hiring and staffing company, Faraj has seen a significant drop in the number of jobs that their clients are looking to fill, likely due to the pandemic. “Nonetheless, we have also seen a steady flow of tech jobs, especially in the DC area,” he says. “There’s still a need to fill positions, especially in the tech space.”
These are the tips he encourages jobseekers to follow:
- Update your resume: have a detailed resume with all of your work experience
- Create or update your LinkedIn: this is where recruiters are discovering jobseekers. It is extremely important to have a clear profile picture and a comprehensive summary in the “About Me” section
- Reach out to recruiters & companies you’re interested in: recruiters have an expansive network and can share your resume with their connections
- Reach out to your own network: people know people, and they can share your resume with their connections
“Nothing has changed in terms of employers,” says Faraj. “They are always looking for professional people whose vision for their career aligns with the vision of the company.”
Other advice he gives college grads is to be flexible and open to exploring new opportunities, even in other industries. He also encourages them to be a little flexible with the salary, but that depends on each person’s priorities. “You have to sacrifice to gain experience to help you get to the next step in your career,” he explains.
For more information or to share your experiences with a vast network, reach out to jobs@waditek.com.
