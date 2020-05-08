Employment in finance and insurance fell by 7% during the financial crisis and Great Recession of 2008, but has steadily grown since, creating attractive job opportunities. Across the industry (for accountants and auditors, insurance sales agents, loan officers and financial services sales agents), earnings are far higher than the average across occupations. And yet, the job requirements for education, training and licensing requirements can be relatively minimal.
While the coronavirus pandemic has caused catastrophic losses for some companies, it has been a windfall for insurance companies, many of which are taking the opportunity to snap up talent and expand hiring.
Despite a slight decline in finance and insurance job postings in early March, we are now trending upward and surpassing January figures.
These finance and insurance job titles are the most in-demand by job seekers, as of April 27:
1. Staff accountant
2. Bookkeeper
3. Senior accountant
4. Accounts payable specialist
5. Accountant
6. Financial analyst
7. Controller
8. Accounting manager
9. Accounting clerk
10. Accounting payable clerk
Top 10 locations
The following are hot spots for job seekers within the finance and insurance industry, as of April 27:
1. Houston, Texas
2. New York, New York
3. Los Angeles, California
4. Dallas, Texas
5. Atlanta, Georgia
6. Chicago, Illinois
7. Denver, Colorado
8. Orlando, Florida
9. Miami, Florida
10. Tampa, Florida
E-commerce
E-commerce retail sales now account for more than 11% of total sales, having grown by 15% on average each year for more than a decade. Amid the coronavirus epidemic, online shopping has become the primary means of commerce in much of the world.
Brick-and-mortar stores that relied heavily on foot traffic before are now urgently looking for people with e-commerce knowledge and experience. People who know how to open online stores and develop shipping and fulfillment processes are in high demand and will be key to saving businesses across the globe.
E-commerce job postings have increased by over 160% from February to March, and e-commerce job searches within the ZipRecruiter platform have increased by over 230% from February to March.
These job titles are the top 10 in-demand by job seekers, as of April 27:
1. Online merchant
2. E-commerce manager
3. Internet sales consultant
4. Online merchandiser
5. Internet sales associate
6. E-commerce project manager
7. Online merchandising specialist
8. E-commerce merchandising manager
9. Internet salesperson
10. E-commerce merchandising coordinator
Top 10 locations
The following are hot spots for job seekers engaging with e-commerce job postings, as of April 27:
1. Atlanta, Georgia
2. Cincinnati, Ohio
3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
4. Denver, Colorado
5. Columbus, Ohio
6. Chicago, Illinois
7. Los Angeles, California
8. New York, New York
9. Seattle, Washington
10. Baltimore, Maryland
