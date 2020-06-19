COVID-19 has disrupted the business world, and the “nor-
mal” of a few months ago may never return. In this new landscape, how business leaders process and react to new challenges will be crucial.
Using critical thinking skills to make sound business decisions in a complicated, constantly changing world has never been more import- ant, says Dr. Jim White, founder and president of JL White International and bestselling author of Opportunity Investing: How to Revitalize Urban and Rural Communities with Opportunity Funds (www.opportunityinvesting. com).
“Critical thinking in the COVID-19 era will separate effective leaders from the pack,” Dr. White says.
“Before, many of us relied on linear thinking – that is, solving prob- lems in a step-by-step fashion. When life proceeds in an orderly way, we can draw conclusions based on proba- bilities: this is what happened before; therefore, it will happen again. Or, we use contingency statements: if THIS is true, THAT is true.
“But COVID-19 changed those premises. Now, there are too many unknowns to rely on lazy thinking. The volatile economy is one exam- ple: we don’t know how or when the
markets will recover. What will the business community look like post- COVID? Will people continue to work remotely, and which companies will thrive and which will crumble? Will entire industries – like cruising – buckle under the strain? How will communities deal with their struggling populations, vacant real estate, and shuttered businesses?
“Now is the time for non-linear (lateral) thinking, characterized by expansion in multipledirections rather than in a straight line. The concept has multiple starting points from which we can apply logic to a problem.”
Dr. White offers the following ad- vice to developing non-linear critical thinking:
Step out of your comfort zone.
“Critical thinking requires that we see and interpret information from a dif- ferent perspective,” Dr. White says. “In our old comfort zones we weren’t necessarily required to make difficult decisions. But navigating COVID re- quires taking steps to adapt to new cir- cumstances. For companies, it means being nimble, finding opportunities and ways to innovate. It may mean drastically reducing a brick-and-mor- tar footprint in favor of a digital pres- ence. It may mean dumping obsolete inventory at a discount. Or it may mean lay-offs.”
Dr. White thinks many people have closed minds and don’t adapt well to change. “In military training, one is taught to pivot, to escape and adapt, since there is no such thing as a
perfect set of circumstances,” he says. “The species that is capable of adapt- ing well is the species that survives.”
Don’t jump to conclusions.
“When jumping out of your comfort zone,” Dr. White says, “be careful not to jump to conclusions as well. Instead, ask questions, and organize and evaluate information. For in- stance, business owners should be asking, is now the right time to be re-opening? Who says the pandemic is over? Who is cautioning against reopening? What will reopening look like? Coming to a valid conclusion requires studying the available data: what is happening in other parts of the world, the country, or the industry?
“One criterion we rely on is, what do experts say? What are the creden- tials of these experts? Carefully evalu- ating data has never been more crucial than during this pandemic.”
Separate truth from belief.
“People often have trouble separating what is valid from what is true be- cause of ingrained beliefs, which we all have. This ‘belief bias’ interferes with our ability to think logically,” Dr. White says. “Critical thinking means making decisions based only on data. For business leaders that means putting aside what worked in the past and being completely open to new practices and protocols.”
“In the age of COVID-19, we must embrace challenges and make solid decisions based on critical-think- ing principles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.