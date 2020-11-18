Elizabeth Anne Jacobs passed away peacefully in her sleep on 1 November at the age of 90. She was born in Harrisburg PA, grew up in Forest Hills New York, and graduated from Vassar College. Together with her husband Alan Jacobs, she lived and raised four children in Great Falls Virginia before moving to Fairfax where she worked for a local law firm. She gardened with passion and was active at Truro Anglican church where she arranged flowers for many years.
She is survived by her four children, Martha St. Clair Jacobs of Haymarket VA, John Alan Jacobs of Annapolis MD, Catherine Anne Oster of Philadelphia PA and Elisabeth Doran Jacobs of Seattle WA, as well as her grandchildren Abigail Elizabeth Park, Sarah Anne Park, and John Jacobs.
She will be missed by her family, the members of her book club and her church community. Everyone who ever met her will miss her cooking.
Her memorial service will be Saturday, 21 November at 2 pm at Truro Anglican Church in Fairfax. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to So Others Might Eat (web@some.org)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Detectives charge father following domestic-related shooting
- VSP arrests 17-year-old after Fairfax County pursuit
- Governor announces new statewide measures to contain COVID-19
- Local Success Story: Nhan Lam Academy
- Town of Herndon Election Results
- FCPD investigates three shooting incidents
- Congressional incumbent Jennifer Wexton wins reelection
- Public Safety - Week of November 13, 2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Dulles CBP seizes 678 pounds of Nigerian Khat
- VSP arrests 17-year-old after Fairfax County pursuit
- Foundation Coffee offers community a unique coffeeshop experience
- A response to FCPS trying to Reopen Schools
- Springfield motel homicide investigation underway
- Local Success Story: Nhan Lam Academy
- FCPD investigates three shooting incidents
- Congressional incumbent Jennifer Wexton wins reelection
- Public Safety - Week of November 13, 2020
- People and Places - Week of November 13
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.