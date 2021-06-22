December 10, 1933 - April 6, 2021
Yun Hyang (Lim) Kulas of Springfield, Virginia, mother, military spouse, world traveler, an example of the American dream, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Born, December 10, 1933, in Pusan South Korea, she was the daughter of Jae Ho Lim (father) and Hak Yeon Kim (mother), attending school until sixth Grade when World War II bombings by American forces forced her to live on a farm outside Pusan hiding with her grandmother in caves during the bombings. After the war she moved to Seoul, to live with her aunt and uncle (a South Korean Naval officer).
In 1960 she immigrated to the US, eventually working as a hotel maid in the Monterey Bay Area where she met James F. Kulas (a US Army ordinance officer). After a first bad blind date, they eventually married on 1 July 1966. Spending the next several years raising three independent children and maintaining order in the chaotic military lifestyle - stationed in 1966 in Taegu South Korea; in 1968 Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; in 1969 Pueblo Army Depot Colorado; in 1971 Stuttgart Germany; in 1973 Marina California; in 1974 Ft. Lee Virginia; eventually calling Northern Virginia home in 1979 after a transfer to the Pentagon. Several moves in the Fairfax and Springfield area followed, with two more excursions, one to Kaiserslautern Germany in 1988 and one to Seoul, Korea in 1996.
Throughout this time, she stretched a young captain’s pay, managing the family money to pay for three children to attend college, while still finding time to crochet and to sew curtains, clothes, and Halloween costumes, to take painting and piano lessons, and to study Chinese and Japanese. She became a certified Koryo acupuncturist and her gardens were the envy of the neighborhood. She was known for her fashion and was a consummate hostess. No one ever left her home hungry, as she was known to her Korean relatives affectionately as the mogah mogah (eat! eat!) aunt.
Yun also believed in hard work and expected people to hold true to their word. Whether it was a policeman in Puerto Rico or politician, shopkeeper or senator, she could argue with the toughest of them. Though fiercely forthright in her opinion, we knew what she really wanted was happiness for those she loved.
Most of all, she was the matriarch of the family, who will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother (Yun Su Lim) and two sisters (Yun Sun Lim and Yun Ok Lim). She survived by her husband, James F. Kulas and three children (William James Kulas, Patricia Maria Kulas, and Thomas Anthony Kulas), and two grandchildren (Joseph Anthony Kulas-Nunez, and Breanne Lim Kulas), plus many nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.