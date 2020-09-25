William Mason Hudson (Bill) 11/21/1959- 9/13/2020
Bill passed away suddenly in Houston, Texas and saved two lives through organ donations. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Tate Hudson and daughter, Jennifer Hudson. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cindy Hudson, sons Michael Hudson and Daniel Hudson, siblings Walter Hudson, Samuel Hudson III (Cynthia) and Laura Warren (Terry), brother and sister in law Bill and Teri Dufilho, sister in law Carla Govreau and numerous loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi, grew up in Wooster, Ohio where he swam on the community team, lettered in football and wrestling in high school and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi where he was in the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Bill had a long and successful career in technology, retiring December 2019 from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and previously working at the Huntington National Bank, Wendy’s International and Eli Lilly. Bill and his family lived in Chantilly, Virginia where his children graduated from high school, prior to moving to Houston. The Hudson family also lived in Carmel, Indiana and Columbus, Ohio.
Bill dearly loved his family, friends and his dog, Roxie. His sense of humor and quick wit will be missed. He was a master at the grill and in the kitchen and he was always tinkering on DIY projects around the house. He enjoyed following his children’s activities, travelling the world, camping, boating and fishing, especially in Canada. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jennifer Hudson Memorial Nursing Annual Scholarship, University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, 118 College Drive #5210, Hattiesburg, MS 39406.
