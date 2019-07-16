In Memory of William Leroy Ricketts Sr. who suddenly went to be with the Lord on July 23rd 2018 at Kaiser Permanete at Tysons Corner Va. William also known as Bill or Rick was born in Washington D.C. on July 17th, 1934. William retired from Metro with over 40 years of service. He loved water, boats, playing cards, eating crabs and dancing. Rich was always a gentleman and care giver to family and friends. He was very generous to his family and children, two daughters and two sons. Shirley Hickerson of Fairfax Va., William Ricketts Jr. of Fairfax, Gerald Ricketts of Fairfax and the late Lillian Shipe of Warrenton. He leaves 7 grandchildren and 1 great grand child. Rick leaves his companion and dance partner Irene who said he was our light of love and kindness and is missed every day. William lived in McLean Va.
