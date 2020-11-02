Walter Hinds Washburn 10/12/1922 - 10/29/2020
Walter H. Washburn passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 29, 2020 at the age of 98. He was born in Rochester, NY and grew up in Monmouth, ME and was a resident of Vienna, VA the past 62 years. Walter served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, stationed in New Guinea and Okinawa. He retired in 1984 from Kiplinger Washington Editors as a computer programmer/systems analyst. He was a locally well known, avid long distance runner, setting several American age group records. He ran countless marathons including multiple Boston and Houston Marathons and as far away as the Stockholm Marathon. He was known as a gentle, kind soul, well beloved by family, kids, friends and pets. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nellie Marie Washburn, his sons, David Washburn of Houston, TX and Kevin Washburn of Centreville, VA and their spouses, Jill Washburn and Karen L. Washburn, five grandchildren, Erika Washburn, Sarah Shook, Tyler Washburn, Michael Washburn and Sebastian Washburn, niece Diane Freda and nephew Michael Freda. A private burial service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (jdrf.org) or the Fairfax County Park Foundation (fairfaxparkfoundation.org; in "Add special instructions to seller" insert "In honor of Walter H. Washburn").
