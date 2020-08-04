Serena Rose Meyer, age 35, died on July 22, 2020, in Orlando, Florida, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born on July 19, 1985, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, Carlos Marroquin, of Sterling, Virginia, and sons, Alex, Ruben and Julius. She is also survived by her mother Maggie Kuhlman Meyer (Don Farabaugh) of Findlay, Ohio, her brother, Eric Meyer; sister Anna (David) Masters, nephew, Daniel Masters, niece Katelyn Masters, mother-in-law Maria Lovo, of Sterling, honorary grandmother Patricia Santos, of Fairfax, best friend Matt Pakula, of Illinois, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, Austin, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Fairfax, and Newport News, Virginia, and Orlando, Florida. She attended school in Austin, Las Cruces, and Fairfax.
Serena was devoted to her sons and her favorite times were outdoor activities with them. As a frequent blood donor, she loved that the rapper Pit Bull once surprised the donors with a visit and her oldest son got to meet him. She also enjoyed beaches, travel, music and creative writing. Everyone who knew Serena will forever miss her sweet smile and her wry sense of humor. Funeral arrangements are pending in Virginia.
