S. Justin Holley III, age 51, of Boyce, Virginia, died while at home of a sudden heart attack on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mr. Holley was born June 10, 1968 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, son of Samuel Justin Holley, Jr. (stepmother, Lyn) and Pamela (Byrd) Jacob. He is survived by his parents, parental family relatives, and many friends. He graduated from Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) in 1993 and was a lifelong resident of Virginia.
He will be remembered as a beloved son, a master craftsman, a hard worker, and a generous friend whose heart was almost always bigger than his wallet. He was good company in this life, and he will be missed. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that any memorials be in the form of donations to your own favorite charity. Most requested are prayers and good thoughts to ease transition of his spirit.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.