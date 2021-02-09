RD
July 7, 1956 - January 30, 2021
 
On January 30, 2021 Richard Lee (Dick) Drumm passed away at age 64 in Herndon, Virginia after a short battle with cancer.
Richard was born in Wausau, Wisconsin, July 7, 1956 to Ronald and Marjean Drumm. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1974. After working at Wausau Insurance for a few years Richard moved to Madison where he attended the University of Wisconsin and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1985. After graduation he moved to Virginia and began a career in computer programming. Richard worked for various programming contractors before he retired in 2013.

A friend wrote of Richard “Dick was a truly one of a kind. A mathematician with a brilliant mind. You’d better be well prepared to debate Dick. He was profoundly insightful. Quick witted. Most of all Dick was a profoundly wonderful person with a way about him that was entirely his own. Spend time with Dick and your day was brightened, filled with laughter and provocation. Dick is irreplaceable.”

Richard was preceded in death by his father Ronald Sr. and his mother Marjean, his brother Ronald Jr and his sister Karen. He is survived by his sister Michelle Hoffman from Soldotna, Alaska, his nephew Eric Drumm from Pueblo, Colorado and many wonderful, caring friends from all over the country.

Due to Covid a funeral will not be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please leave comments for family and friends at his memorial at www.direct cremationservicesofvirginia.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts he would appreciate donations in his name to charities involving nature or pets.

