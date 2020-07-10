Phillip Arthur Thiessen, formerly of Fairfax, VA, passed away the evening of Friday, July 3rd in Fond du Lac, WI at the age of 55 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Phillip was born on February 8, 1965 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Arthur J. Thiessen and Phyllis H. Thiessen. He graduated from L.P. Goodrich High School in the year of 1983. Phillip joined the US Marine Corp. in February of 1984, and served for 4 years. He then was a Police Officer with the City of Fairfax, VA for 26 years. After retiring from the City of Fairfax Police Department, Phillip was a Special Agent with the WI Department of Justice for almost 2 years before officially retiring in Fond du Lac, WI.
Phillip grew up in the Catholic Faith, but was most recently an active member of Pathways Church in Appleton, WI. Phillip’s faith and his relationship with God had never been stronger.
Phillip was a man of many interests and was a self-described “sports junkie”. He enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, the Washington Capitals and Jordan Spieth in the PGA.
Phillip also lived an active lifestyle, and had recently begun wintering in Southern California where he could frequently be found hiking or riding his bicycle with his cousin, Laura. He loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle on scenic drives and would often go on riding adventures with his best friend, Martin.
Phillip was a generous, caring, loyal man that made friends easily anywhere he went, and maintained long distance friendships for many years. He believed in giving back to his community and was a volunteer at the Fondy Food Pantry.
He is survived by in Phillip’s words, his “beautiful daughter” Maeghan (Jeffrey) Greeno of Malone, WI; his two grandchildren Cameron and Daphne Greeno; his loving sister Amy J. Thiessen of Las Vegas, NV; cousin Laura Kraemer (Marie Johnson); as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and neighbors who will miss him dearly.
SERVICES: Services will take place at Zacherl Funeral Home on Division Street in Fond du Lac, WI on Saturday, July 11th. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 12:00 Noon. Phillip will be laid to rest at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Phillip’s name to the Fondy Food Pantry located at 573 W Rolling Meadows Dr, Fond du Lac, WI.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
