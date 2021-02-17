Loving Mother, proud grandmother and lifelong PE teacher, Peggy Dowdy Carlin, passed away on February 13, 2021 at the age of 81. Peggy held on to hear the voices and hold the hands of her three children, leaving a legacy of love, laughter and family. Peggy completed her Bachelor's at Emory and Henry College and after teaching for nearly a decade, took a break to travel the world, meeting her husband Peter James Carlin in Barcelona, Spain. They married soon after and made their home in Springfield, Virginia.
Peggy was always working on something new; whether creating innovative juggling curriculum for elementary children, making Christmas ceramics or sewing any and all clothing items for her family, her creativity has brought smiles to all her family and students through the years. Peggy's home was an anchor for family, friends and the community for over five decades and Peggy is survived by her husband Peter, their three children and spouses, and six wonderful grandchildren.
All services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
