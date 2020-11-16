Paul Kleinsmith
78 years old
Born in Upstate New York and grew up in Albuquerque, NM.
Paul moved to Herndon VA where he worked and retired.
He went to college at UNM, earned a PHD at Carnegie Mellon University and held multiple Post Doctorates.
He was Preceeded in death by his father Elwyn Kleinsmith and Mother Helen Wymer. He is Survived by his brother Dale Kleinsmith.
