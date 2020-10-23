Patricia A. Stevens 2/4/1945 - 10/16/2020
Patricia A. Stevens, 75, of Hague, VA, formerly of Fairfax, VA, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.
Patricia, “Pat”, was born in Gilmer, Texas February 4, 1945 to the late Dewitt and Corbitt Faye (Bryce) Hill.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Wesson. She was united in marriage to Robert Street March 19, 1987 at Montego Bay, Jamaica. Pat and Bob celebrated 33 years of marriage this year. Bob met Pat when he asked for the agency’s top realtor. Pat appeared the next day.
Pat is survived by her husband, Robert Street; her son, John Boyet Stevens, his husband David Henning of Mason, Ohio, daughter Karen Ann Stevens, of Sierra Vista, Arizona; daughter Kimberly Ann Mannis, her husband T.J. Mannis of Parker, Colorado; 4 grandchildren Elizabeth Henning, Jack Henning, Noah Mannis and Paige Mannis.
Pat had a passion for real estate. Many of her colleagues and clients describe her as a force of nature in the real estate business. She had a big impact on many of those she worked with throughout her career. She also had a passion for cooking and could make anything taste great, even without a recipe. She was a wonderful partner, wife, mother and grandmother.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Michael R. Frey Animal Shelter in Fairfax County, Virginia or the International Bird Rescue.
