It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Parvaneh Khosravi Korangy on the morning of February 19th, 2021 at home in Leesburg, Virginia. She is survived by her children Amir, Afsaneh, Sheida, Ardeshir, and her grandsons Bijan, Cyrus, Omeed, Navid and Arshan, as well as her extended family living in the United States, Iran, and many other countries around the world.
Always magnanimous, kind, and graceful, her smile would brighten any day and her infectious laugh would warm any heart. She had an admirable ability to deal with all the challenges she encountered in her eventful life with patience and dignity. Her artistic sensibilities, gentleness and generosity of spirits are acknowledged by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She rejoiced in being a nurturer and those who tasted her delicious cooking and delicate pastries can never forgot the heavenly experience. Her selflessness is evident in the way she dealt with people and her life long dedication to caring for family and loved ones.
Although she has departed to be with her beloved husband Mostafa Korangy, she will continue to occupy a most special place in our hearts forever. Due to the restrictions presented by the current pandemic, full memorial service will be postponed, and the date will be announced later. Meanwhile the occasion will be marked by an online tribute which will be posted for all family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.