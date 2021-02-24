Pamela

Pamela Jeanne Forness Gordon, age 68, of Burke, Virginia, passed away at her home, on February 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Pamela was born in Bellevue, Illinois, in 1952. She is survived by her daughter, Chiara Nicole Glass; son-in-law Christopher Glass; her granddaughter; Savannah Jeanne Glass, her brother, Douglas Forness; her sister Michele Malmstrom; her stepmother Lynda Forness and good friends Deborah and Achi Tsepal. No services will be held. Donations may be made in her honor to So Others Might Eat. 

