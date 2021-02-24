Pamela Jeanne Forness Gordon, age 68, of Burke, Virginia, passed away at her home, on February 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Pamela was born in Bellevue, Illinois, in 1952. She is survived by her daughter, Chiara Nicole Glass; son-in-law Christopher Glass; her granddaughter; Savannah Jeanne Glass, her brother, Douglas Forness; her sister Michele Malmstrom; her stepmother Lynda Forness and good friends Deborah and Achi Tsepal. No services will be held. Donations may be made in her honor to So Others Might Eat.
Latest News
- Nokesville Native Receives the COVID-19 Vaccine Aboard Navy Warship
- Phone Scam Alert: Calls to NOVA Residents from VSP "Trooper" is Scam
- Public Safety - week of February 19, 2021
- Dransville third grader honors the troops
- Fairfax to add solar panels to some county buildings
- Tips for finishing the school year strong
- How will the pandemic affect the spring season?
- Kennedy Center offering free outdoor art installation
Most Popular
Articles
- For the first time in 42 years, Fairfax County is seeking to modernize zoning ordinances
- Fairfax to add solar panels to some county buildings
- From the dogs paw: February is pet dental month!
- How will the pandemic affect the spring season?
- Public Safety - week of February 19, 2021
- 5 best foods for heart health
- In Memoriam: Michael A. Bianco, Sr.
- Stay Tuned: It’s supervillains and parenting in new series ‘Superman & Lois’
- Phone Scam Alert: Calls to NOVA Residents from VSP "Trooper" is Scam
- Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.