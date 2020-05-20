Norbert Raymond Kaus was born March 12, 1932 in Dunkirk, New York to Viola and Bernard Kaus. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy High School in 1949. Raised in a mostly Polish community, his heritage background followed him everywhere. Listening to Polka music, enjoying Polish food, and dancing the Polka were part of Norb’s life. He even played Polish music on his accordian.
Norbert served for 1 ½ years in NAPS (Naval Academy Preparatory School) before entering the Naval Academy in Annapolis from a recommendation by a superior officer where he graduated in 1955. Upon graduation, Norb married his high school sweetheart, Joan Griswold, in 1955. He gave back to his hometown community by giving a speech to honor the veterans and those that had fallen in Dunkirk and again in St. Mary’s, PA (a request from his brother -in-law).
After graduating from the Academy, Norb entered the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. He served faithfully for 19 years until retiring in 1974 at the rank of Lt. Col. During Norb’s military years, he was stationed at various bases throughout the United States, Germany, and France, to include one year in Vietnam. In 1962, Norb received a Master’s Degree in Industrial Management from Purdue University.
Upon retiring from the Air Force, Norb went to work for the Defense Manpower Commission and The Civil Aeronautics Board. He then formed and ran his own computer company called Horizon Management Systems Incorporated until 2005. No matter how busy his life was with work, he always made time for his family. Family connection was important to Norb. He always gave his time and attention to his family no matter what he was working on. He spent hours on the computer showing his grandchildren how to operate computer programs he lovingly bought for them. Norb also made time for friends by helping them with questions about computer issues.
Another great part of Norb’s life was spent serving the church. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus and served as the grand Knight for years. Organizing spaghetti dinners, pancake breakfasts, Christmas card sales, donut sales and wonderful art auctions were just a small part of his giving back to the church. His grandchildren remember these events fondly-especially the donut sales! Many people who worked with Norb considered him an exceptional mentor, colleague and friend.
Norb is survived by his wife Joan Kaus, Children: Paul Kaus, Julie Kaus, Susan Oppenheim and Jennifer Kaus. Grandchildren: David Kaus, Sarah Kurtanich, Peter Kaus, Kristine Montalto, Hannah Becker-Menditto, Kyle Oppenheim and Annie and John Wyant. Great-grandchildren: Atti Kurtanich, Owen Kaus and Luke Montalto. Norb is rejoicing in Heaven with his parents, sisters Lorraine and Geraldine, and daughter Wendy. Our love for Norb will live forever in our memories and our hearts and he will truly be missed.
It is requested that any donations be sent to Hospice. The information is vitascommunityconnection.org orEmail: communityconnections@vitas.org
Born March 12, 1932 | At rest May 14, 2020
