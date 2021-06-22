March 1, 1955 - February 16, 2021
On Wednesday, February 16th, 2021 Michael John Neises, loving father of four, passed away at the age of 65. Michael was born on March 1st, 1955 in Mainz, Germany. He was adopted on April 30th, 1959 by Frederick “Fritz” and Marta “Julie” Neises. He served in the US Army from 1981 to 1999, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Michael’s heart belonged to his four children and two son-in-laws, often referring to them as his rock. His true passion resided in his work while serving others alongside his fellow comrades, who often became his close friends. He loved traveling and was never content with simply seeing a place, preferring otherwise to immerse himself in the cultures he traveled among. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Fritz, and his mother, Julie. He is survived by his four children, Corinne Burns, Chase Neises, Kristie Neises, Katrina Biggs, and eventually his grandbabies.
A funeral service will be held on July 24th at 9:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bloomington, WI. His children ask that friends and family that are unable to attend to please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project in his name instead of sending flowers. In honor of him, we will be wearing blue at his service instead of black since it’s his favorite color.
