~In Loving Memory~
Michael Joseph Naughton of Bumpass, VA formerly of Dunn Loring, VA
Mike leaves behind his life partner Carolyn “Lily” Bramble and his beloved “fur babies”. Brothers and Sisters - Steven M. (Debra) Naughton, Anna M. (Scott) Ferrantino, Catherine E. (Jeff) Kimmel, William A. Naughton (Mandy) and Susan M. (Vince) Gioielli. Nephews and nieces Steven, David, William, Shannon, Anthony, Olivia, Patrick, and Joshua. Mike also leaves behind his Uncle Paul Naughton of New York, loving family in Ohio, devoted Bramble Family and dear friends. Parents Francis M. and Viola L. Banford-Naughton preceded Mike in death.
Mike will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, uncle, dependable friend, and loving soul mate; his handsome bright smile, gentle spirit and warm generous heart will be missed by all.
Born October 31st, 1967 | At rest October 22nd, 2019
~A Private Memorial Will Be Held~
