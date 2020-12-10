On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Matthew James Lopez, beloved son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 29, after a long battle with cancer.
Matt was born in Fairfax, Virginia on June 15, 1991 to Juan Lopez and Marlene Williams, the middle of their three children. He was the Fairfax High School class of 2009 valedictorian, and graduated from George Mason University in 2014, with honors and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Matt was a member of the fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha and was devoted friends with his fraternity brothers. After college, Matt embarked on a career in public accounting, working for Burdette Smith & Bish, while pursuing his CPA. He coached youth football, competed and won awards for body building, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and had a passion for cooking – and eating! Above all though, Matt was eternally positive, and loved people. He touched so many throughout his life with his warmth, generosity, fun-loving charisma, humor, and basic goodness. After his grandfather’s funeral in 2017, he told a friend that he wanted to be remembered like his grandfather was; a friend to all with never an unkind word. That is how Matt will be remembered.
Matt is survived by his parents, Marlene and Juan, brother Robert, sister Felicia, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A memorial service was held December 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the George Mason University Foundation, Inc., 4400 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030 or online at giving.gmu.edu. Please indicate Matthew J Lopez Memorial Scholarship Endowment on the memo line or in comments field when making a contribution.
