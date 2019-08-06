March 4, 1965 - July 18, 2019
Mary grew up in Northern Virginia, and lived there her entire life. She loved her community. Mary was an exceptional back stroker who lettered all four years at South Lakes High School. Mary attended Virginia Tech and was a semester shy of graduating with a Bachelor’s in education. Mary loved working with children, and aspired to follow in the steps of our mother and wanted to be a school teacher. Mary coached the South Lakes Swim team and also for the Reston summer leagues.
Mary passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019. The loss has been devastating and shocking to us all. Mary was a beautiful person whose smile radiated from her soul. She was funny and kind and always had a joke, smile or a kind word for everyone. She loved her job Motown and her cats. She enjoyed friendships with her co-workers, patrons and friends, many of whom she grew up with.
Mary is survived by four of her siblings, Vince, Bill, David and Katie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s name to the Jeanie Schmidt Free Clinic, PO Box 5143, Herndon, VA, 20172.
