June 10, 1932 - February 7, 2021
Lois B. Warfield, 88, of Fairfax, Virginia was called to the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Born on June 10, 1932 in Wessington Springs, SD, Lois was preceded in death by her dear parents Rudolph and Emma, as well as her siblings Walter, Doris, Harold, and Vernon.
Lois was the beloved mother of Valorie Philips (Tim) of Yankton, SD, Vickie Thompson (David) of Herndon, VA and David Warfield (Rita) of Pittsburgh, PA. Lois had five grandchildren who were precious to her: Elaina Thompson of Leesburg, VA , Weston Philips (Rachel) of Sioux Falls, SD, Emmalee Vierling (Chris) of Johnston, IA, Brian Thompson of Morgantown, WV and Cassidy Thompson of Ames, IA. She adored her seven great grandchildren Connor, Brenna, Nolan, Emslee, Norah, Adelyn, and Brynlee.
She is also survived by her sister Edna (Clarence) Snyder of Cottage Grove, MN and her companion Jack Staub of Fairfax, VA, and her former husband Clifford Warfield of Fairfax, VA.
The Warfield’s were a U.S. Marine Corps family. Lois supported Cliff during his thirty-one years in the Marine Corps, from bootcamp to retirement. The family moved 25 times to locations all over the United States. She managed the moves and ensured that her children found adventure when moving to each new state/home.
The last family move was to Fairfax, Virginia. While living in Fairfax, Lois held administrative positions for Liberian Services, Ford Aerospace and Ford Motor Company. Lois retired after working for Ford for twenty years. Lois missed working so she found work for five more years with Family Management Services.
Lois loved to travel with friends and family. She especially enjoyed family reunions in South Dakota and the annual family beach trip to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She also travelled to Hawaii, New England, and Europe during her retirement years.
There will be a funeral service at 10:30 AM on February 26, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs, SD. Please wear masks and social distance. A COVID friendly lunch will be served afterwards. Interment will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery.
To honor her memory, please consider supporting the American Legion William-Fee Post 14 in Wessington Springs, SD. Their mailing address is 514 Dakota Ave S Wessington Springs SD. 57382
