Lawrence Allan Grannis, Retired Colonel, United States Air Force, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA after a brief illness with cancer.
Larry was born Dec. 13, 1947 in Scranton, PA to the late George E. Sr. and Rose (Mackron) Grannis. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in applied physics from Columbia University in 1970 and a Master’s Degree in systems analysis from the University of West Florida in 1985. Larry entered in the U.S. Air Force on July 27, 1970 and retired as a Colonel on May 1, 1996. He later worked for Raytheon as a government contractor in Northern Virginia. Larry had made his home in Reston, VA and was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing photo restorations and taking pictures. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his beloved cat, Timber.
Surviving are his wife, Paula Renee Grannis of Shalimar, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Randy Huffman of Lodi; sister-in-law, Sheila Grannis of Barberton; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Grannis, Richard (Amanda) Grannis, Nikki (Bill) Blicha, Shannon (Matt) Shaum, Marty (Sarah) Humphrey and Seretha and Family; 12 great-nieces and great-nephews; a great-great-nephew , his father-in-law, Nolan Young and special friends, Bill Schillig and Mary Ann Pellegrini and family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, George Grannis Jr., his mother-in-law, Wilma Young and his best friend Bill Pellegrini.
Friends may call Thursday, Jan. 16th from 5-7 p.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com Memorial contributions may be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.