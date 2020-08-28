Joseph Patrick Forry - music man, maestro, Irish tenor, pianist extraordinaire - brought joy and music to thousands of people for over 70 years - died on August 18, 2020 in Gainesville, GA at age 82 of complications from cancer. Born in Boston, MA on August 4, 1938 to John and Eleanor Forry, Joe graduated from Boston College High School and Boston College. He married Lois Maria Rizoli of Salem, MA on April 14, 1963. His work brought them to London, England, where he also studied, Oslo, Norway and Port of Spain, Trinidad. While abroad, Lois and Joe had two children, Maria Christina and Catherine Elizabeth. After ten years overseas, they settled in McLean, VA. Everywhere he went Joe brought people together with his music. He was the quintessential piano man, entertaining at many events. He retired from the Federal Government in 1995 and continued performing music for the rest of his life. In 2004, Joe and Lois moved to Georgia to be near their grandchildren as they grew up. He released 2 CDs, and composed 28 songs – including those for his wife, daughters, siblings and grandchildren. His Catholic faith sustained him throughout his life becoming more important with each passing year. He was a very spiritual man and a Renaissance man. He leaves his wife, Lois; daughters Mria Dangerfield of Atlanta, GA, and Elizabeth Forry Triplett of Chamblee, GA; son-in-law Michael Dangerfield; grandchildren Lena, Blake and Evan Dangerfield, and Andrew, Natalie and Victor Triplett; brother Edward Forry of Boston, MA and sister Mary Tanner of Andover, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, brother John Forry, and sister Eleanor McManus. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020: Visitation 5:30-7pm, funeral Mass 7pm at the same location. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. Gainesville. Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com .
