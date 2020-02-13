Joseph Lindsay Browning, age 60, of Reston passed suddenly on January 31, 2020. Husband of Karen Browning, beloved father of Scott and Tim Browning. He is also survived by siblings Barbara Runkles, Ruth Ann Meadors, and Robert Browning as well as numerous other family and friends. Joe earned a baccalaureate degree from Virginia Tech and a graduate degree from George Mason. He had a passion for tennis and bike riding.
Family will receive guests on Sunday, February 16 from 12:00-2:00PM at Walker Nature Center, 11450 Glade Dr, Reston, VA 20191.
