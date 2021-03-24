09.17.76 - 03.14.21
Joseph Benjamin Dailey of McLean, Virginia passed away on March 14, 2021.
Joe was born in Rhode Island on September 17, 1976 to Joseph Michael and Carol Dailey. He received his B.A. from The American University and his Juris Doctor from George Mason University School of Law.
Throughout his legal career, Joe was dedicated to public service. He started as an assistant public defender in 2004, where he cut his teeth as a criminal defense attorney, trying cases ranging from misdemeanors in General District Court, to more complex felonies in Circuit Court. When Joe entered private practice in 2007, he chose to focus on court appointed cases in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations (J&DR) court. In doing so, Joe worked to ensure that indigent clients had strong legal representation. His colleagues referred to him as the “Mayor of J&DR Court”; Joe earned this nickname by his extensive knowledge of J&DR law, and the fact that if you needed to find Joe, he was often on the third floor of the Fairfax County Courthouse (where the J&DR courtrooms are located).
Joe never walked away from any challenge, whether it be to own the most history books of any man on the East Coast, to follow, literally, in the footsteps of all of his favorite singers, or to make sure that no liquor went unmixed. No matter the weather, location, length, or elevation, Joe’s love of the outdoors fueled him through decades of hikes, races, adventures, and antics, all of which he loved even more to share with his family and friends. From otters, to sloths, to bobcats, Joe loved all animals, but most of all his three cocker spaniels Cooper, Cookie, and Cami.
Joe is survived by his wife Anne and child Katie of McLean, Virginia as well as his parents, Joe and Carol Dailey of Lincoln, Rhode Island and his brother Chris of Gorham, New Hampshire.
In Joe’s own words, he was “Evil Defense Attorney, Savior of the Broken, the Beaten, and the Damned; Promoter of Otters and Sloths, Devil’s Advocate of Debtor's Prison, Warden of Spaniels, Romeo in Black Jeans, Big Fat Nerd, Father of Katie, Part Time Judge, nice guy, Mayor of JDR.”
A memorial service will be planned in the fall. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Legal Services of Northern Virginia in Joe’s memory.
As a small green frog once said, “With good friends you can't lose.” With Joe in our lives, we all won.
