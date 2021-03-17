July 25, 1947 - February 24, 2001
Jon Maurice Branaum, 73, of Fairfax Station passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at home after an 8-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS).
Jon was born on July 25, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the son of George Maurice Branaum and Ida Lucille (Aeschliman) Branaum, who preceded him in death.
He was married on Mar 9, 1985, in Seoul, South Korea, to Yonmi Lee. Jon served our nation for over 40 years as a U.S. Air Force service member and civilian national intelligence officer. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland and Defense Intelligence College; he proudly supported our country during the Vietnam War and on countless other occasions. Most of all, he was a dedicated family man whose passion for God and country was only surpassed by his love for family and laughter.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Yonmi Branaum of the home; three children, Christine Brosius (David) of Los Angeles, CA, Isaac Branaum of the home, and Paul Branaum of the home; one sister, Debbie Clark of Katy, TX; one sister-in-law, Beverly Branaum of Columbia, MO, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Lent, and his twin brother, Don Branaum.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 PM on Mar 20, 2021, at Christ Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church or the ALS Association: http://web.alsa.org/site/TR/Personal/General?px=8588426&pg=personal&fr_id=10054
Online condolences may be made to the family at jabrajm.forevermissed.com/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.